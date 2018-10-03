Hollyoaks: Sylver arrested for murder! But did he really kill Carl?

Hollyoaks‘ Sylver McQueen has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Carl Costello, sparking speculation he bumped him off to protect cousin and secret lover Mercedes.

Advertisement

In tonight’s E4 episode (Wednesday 3 October), Sylver and Mercy grew close again after the lairy pub landlady laid into her relative accusing him of abducting her son Bobby when he disappeared, unaware the gentle giant was innocently helping the little lad fix his bike.

The kissing cousins, keen to keep their lusty Magaluf liaison a secret from Mercy’s jealous fiance Russ Owen, bonded as the stressed mum opened up to Sylver about her fears of losing her son, having only just got him back in her life following a bitter custody battle that ended in the suspicious death of his guardian, granddad Carl Costello.

Police then stormed the village to apprehend Sylver as part of their ongoing investigation into Carl’s demise – following the discovery of his corpse in the woods back in August. Mercedes had recently returned from the US with Bobby at the time, desperate to get him away from brutish, alcoholic Carl, and initially she was prime suspect for his death.

Now the finger is pointing at Sylver, who was released this year after serving a hefty jail sentence for killing his abusive stepdad.

But does this necessarily mean the police have got their guy? Is Russ trying to get his love rival out of the way and has somehow set him up? Could Carl’s killer still be at large…?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.