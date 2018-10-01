Neighbours: Cassius arrested for Hamish’s murder! Mavournee Hazel teases Piper’s shock – and Tyler return

Neighbours‘ Cassius Grady makes a full confession to murdering his dad Hamish Roche next week, much to the horror of girlfriend Piper Willis who realises she’s been deceived by her buff boyfriend since day one. As the truth is exposed, will Cassius’s half-brother Tyler Brennan, who it now emerges was wrongly imprisoned for the crime, be released?

Ned Parker and Bea Nilssen have been on the case with regard to Cassius and his shifty behaviour and alerted Piper to the fact he’s hiding something big, and when the hunky gardener tells Ms Willis he has to leave the country claiming he has to care for his sick mother, on Monday 1 October she agrees to meet him at a motel near the airport so she can get the truth. But she’s not prepared for what he tells her…

“Piper makes Cassius think she’s going to run away with him, but only so she can win his trust so he’s honest with her,” reveals Mavournee Hazel, who plays the tormented teenager. “Cassius wants them to flee and says he’ll explain everything once they’ve left the country, but she stands her ground and backs him into a corner and eventually he’s so consumed with guilt he blurts it out – he killed Hamish, and he’s Tyler’s brother.”

The police eventually storm the motel, following a sneaky tip-off from Piper who keeps Cassius talking until they arrive to apprehend him. Grilled by the cops on Tuesday 2 October, the gorgeous gardener initially refuses to tell the authorities what he told Piper, and with the confession letter he wrote the previous week having been intercepted by mum Elissa there’s no actual evidence to prove what he did. So Piper has to bite the bullet and go for the emotional blackmail approach…

“Cassius insists he’s a good person, he didn’t mean to kill Hamish it was a heated moment that got out of hand, and tried to atone for his sins by saving Piper when she nearly drowned and rescuing baby Gabe when he was abducted. Piper uses his own words against him and says if he’s such a good person, and if he ever truly cared for her, he will tell the police everything.

“Deep down Piper knew something wasn’t right with Cassius from the start but she suppressed it, as she just wanted to move on from Tyler and be happy again. There were genuine feelings between them but it’s incredibly bittersweet for her now she knows the truth and how much Cassius has deceived her. She thinks of herself as an intelligent girl with intuition, and is almost in a state of denial at how she was blindsided.”

As a consequence of Cassius confessing, the Brennan family now hope Tyler will be exonerated and set free – and there are mixed emotions for Piper. She and Ty were soul mates, but when he was jailed he cut off all contact and urged her to move on and live her life. Having unwittingly fallen for his secret sibling who let him take the blame for something he did, Hazel reveals Piper is cautious at the thought of seeing Tyler again.

“She’s so nervous. Despite Tyler telling her to move on she feels guilty about doing that, and obviously she wasn’t to know who she was moving on with!” Will Tyler’s name be cleared? If he returns to Erinsborough, would him and Piper be able to pick tip where they left off after everything that has happened?

