Home and Away: Willow lashes out at Dean as they face prison

Home and Away’s Dean Thompson spirals into despair as his court hearing for the robbery at Salt restaurant looms, leading to a showdown with accomplice Willow Harris that sees him thrown in the sea!

Unable to let Dean take full responsibility for the crime, which he only committed to steal money to clear her gambling debts, Willow has confessed to her part in the illegal activity but it’s only made things worse – now both of them are facing a possible jail sentence.

Convinced he’ll be behind bars before long, Dean reaches out to his estranged mum with a phone call. However, this unlocks some painful memories of their fractious relationship and the River Boy hits the bottle and on Friday 12 October, the intoxicated Mr Thompson is found hungover on the beach by Willow on the morning they are supposed to be going to court.

Disgusted at the state he’s in, and angry when he refuses to attend the hearing, Willow flips and decides it’s time to get tough. Attempting to sober him up with a coffee in the diner, disruptive Dean storms off to the end of the pier. Willow follows and demands he come home and take a shower so they can get to court, but Dean continues to dig his heels in – so Willow pushes him off the end of the pier into the water!

Even when he dries himself off and gets cleaned up back at the pier apartment, Dean still refuses to go, and when Willow discovers he spoke to his mother the previous day she realises the root of his meltdown. Can she persuade him to face the music in the courtroom, as well as his difficult past? And either way, could both Dean and Willow get sent down?

