Hollyoaks: Brody confronts abuser Buster in prison

Can he get closure from facing the predatory coach?

Hollyoaks’ hard-hitting football abuse storyline is back in sharp focus next week as Brody Hudson bravely faces his abuser Buster Smith in prison, desperately seeking closure on the ordeal that has haunted him since childhood.

Buster is on remand pending a possible trial for child abuse following Brody and teenager Ollie Morgan reporting his crimes to the police. For months viewers had witnessed evil Buster’s sinister grooming of vulnerable Ollie, manipulating the lad into being too scared to speak out until Brody’s own abuse at the hands of the predatory ex-footballer was unlocked and both boys found strength in one another and bit the bullet.

Next week, Damon Kinsella receives a visiting order from Buster asking his son to visit him in prison, but Brody sneakily takes the request and uses his best friend’s ID to face the sadistic Smith himself.

Demanding an apology for what he put him and Ollie through, Brody soon regrets going to the prison when bullying Buster belittles and intimidates his victim yet again.

Damon later discovers Brody swiped the visiting order and has seen Buster behind his back, but how will he react? Has seeing his tormentor set Brody’s recovery back? Will Damon want to confront his father himself? And will a potential new romance with Sienna Blake, teased in the recent autumn trailer, provide a welcome distraction for Brody?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Hollyoaks

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

