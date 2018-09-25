Emmerdale reveals first details of Robert and Aaron’s wedding

#Robron fans get the moment they’ve been waiting for on next week’s Emmerdale when Robert and Aaron’s wedding day finally dawns. Unlike their first Woolpack-set ceremony, which – as viewers will recall – was interrupted by the sudden arrival of Faith Dingle, these nuptials look set to be a far more romantic occasion. Scenes to be shown next Friday will the lads dressed in matching suits and saying their vows at a pagoda that’s been erected outside the village hall. But there will also be a hint of melancholy in the air following the death of Chas and Paddy’s baby earlier in the week.

What viewers will see is Chas insisting that the nuptials not be postponed, but partner Paddy is concerned about whether she’ll be able to cope. Aaron, too, has his doubts, but his mum is adamant: the family needs something positive in their lives right now.

Robert, meanwhile, has his own problems as he tries to convince his sister Victoria how sorry Aaron is for lying to her about Adam and the way he took the rap for Emma’s murder. But, eventually, Victoria decides to put Robert first despite all that’s happened and agrees to attend the wedding.

In the run-up to the lads getting to say “I do”, Aaron hands Robert his old watch, which Aaron has had engraved with the dates of their two weddings. Robert is overwhelmed by the gesture and the pair head off happy and excited to get married. Soon, with family and friends gathered around them, the ceremony begins. But will all to plan? Or is there set to be a last-minute hitch before the boys can get hitched?

