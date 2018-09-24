Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Emmerdale: Charity loses it and assaults a local farmer – watch the angry showdown (spoilers)

Emmerdale: Charity loses it and assaults a local farmer – watch the angry showdown (spoilers)

See the punch right here first

Screen Shot 2018-09-24 at 08.32.11

Charity Dingle will be seen going completely off the rails on this week’s Emmerdale when she gets plastered, wakes up hungover in a field and ends up punching a local farmer!

Advertisement

Ever since Charity was forced to confront her past at the trial of her rapist DI Bails, she’s been spiralling out of control and will be seen in upcoming episodes chastising the rest of the Dingles for not supporting her when dad Obadiah chucked her out as a teenager.

After going on to steal Zak’s van while under the influence, Charity ends up passing out, before awakening on local land. And pretty soon, she’s getting apprehended by the police after lashing out at the farmer who owns the field itself.

Charity’s destructive behaviour looks set to result in her eventually reaching out to her errant father, who she hopes will aid her. “Charity wants answers about her past, and is nervous but determined to to get them. She thinks she knows what’s going to get by visiting her dad,” says Emma Atkins. But is Charity really prepared for what Obadiah has to say?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Screen Shot 2018-09-24 at 10.11.09
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 09.57.54

Emmerdale: Frank is freed – will he get revenge on Megan and Charity?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 17th April 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8134 Thursday 26th April 2018 - 2nd ep Bails [ROCKY MARSHALL] makes Charity Charity Dingle [EMMA ATKINS] a proposition which leaves her gobsmacked Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale: Charity gets shock offer from twisted Bails

pjimage-66

New Emmerdale trailer teases Chas trauma, Charity flashback and Lachlan drama

Screen Shot 2018-09-11 at 07.56.46

Emmerdale: Charity refuses to attend Bails’s trial verdict – watch a new scene from tomorrow’s episode (Spoilers)

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more