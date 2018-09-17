Hollyoaks: watch the new trailer to see Sinead’s return – and Rick Astley’s cameo!

Your first glimpse at Starry's wedding, the storm and Sienna's new hair…

Hollyoaks has released a new trailer teasing the big storylines in store this autumn, including Ste and Harry’s wedding, the return of old faces Sienna Blake and Sinead O’Connor, and a cameo from 1980s pop icon Rick Astley! Watch the trailer below and read on for a breakdown of the best bits.

Advertisement

Ste and Harry’s stormy wedding day

As confirmed to RadioTimes.com by executive producer Bryan Kirkwood, this year’s autumn stunt will see a storm hit the village as Ste and Harry prepare for their big day, with James threatening to steal Harry for himself and vengeful Sinead, the mother of Ste’s daughter Hannah, on her way home. Will the wedding go ahead?

Sinead’s return

The return of Stephanie Davis as Sinead three years after the actress was reportedly sacked for being drunk on set is the most eagerly-awaited comeback of the year, and the trailer shows her jumping into Sami’s car announcing she’s “got a wedding to ruin.” Sinead left under a cloud after discovering Ste was cheating on her with Harry, so there’s certainly unfinished business…

Sienna is a changed woman

Having been in prison for murdering serial killer daughter Nico in self-defence, Sienna appears to have turned over a new life once she’s released. Insisting she’s “mellowed” will she be able to move on from the past?

Mandy and Darren busted

Nancy finally confronts BFF Mandy as she discovers her and hubby Darren have been having an affair for months, while Luke has a showdown with old mate Darren. Can either couple survive the fallout of the fling?

Cleo’s tragedy

There’s a first look at a special episode showing on World Mental Health Day, Wednesday 10 October, focusing on Cleo’s ongoing battle with bulimia as she prepares to marry Joel. Will her mental health struggles ruin her future happiness?

Rick rolls in!

When Kim Butterfield was locked in a basement for months, she only had a poster of Rick Astley for company. Kim and ‘Rick’ built up quite a rapport and he got her through some dark times – the trailer shows the moment Kim comes face-to-face with the real Rick at a bus stop – but is it actually him or all in her mind?

The trailer also gives us new glimpses of Brody discovering abuser Buster intends to plead not guilty to his crimes, Tony’s return as Dee Dee’s health reaches crisis point, the McQueens taking over the Dog, and Romeo’s mum Donna Marie, played by Corrie’s Lucy-Jo Hudson, rocking up.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.