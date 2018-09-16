Hollyoaks: Nancy slaps Mandy as affair with Darren is exposed

The truth is out, and Mrs Osborne is not happy…

The long-running affair between Hollyoaks love cheats Darren Osborne and Mandy Morgan is set to exposed in spectacular fashion, resulting in a violent showdown when Nancy learns of her husband and best friend’s betrayal.

In new pictures released by the soap ahead of a trailer previewing the big autumn storylines debuting tomorrow (Monday 17 September) on their Facebook page at 5pm, Nancy delivers an almighty slap to her love rival after discovering the dalliance has been going on right under her nose since the start of the year.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday about the epic upcoming reveal, Sarah Jayne Dunn, aka Mandy, teased: “You’ll have to wait and see how it all comes out but it’s very good and not at all what the viewers will be expecting.

“Nancy’s reaction is classic Nancy! Luckily Jess Fox didn’t slap me for real, but she definitely went for it as we shot the scene!

“Once Nancy discovers what Mandy and Darren have been up to behind her back it all escalates pretty quickly,” continues Dunn, who first played Mandy in 1996 and returned in 2017 after a six-year break. “There are huge repercussions because their lives, along with Mandy’s husband Luke, are all so intertwined. They work together and have been best friends for years, so it’s going to run for quite some time. It’s a massive betrayal.”

As well as the fallout of Mandy and Darren’s fling, the trailer also gives a first look at this year’s October stunt, confirmed as a devastating storm striking the village, and the return of Steph Davis as Sinead O’Connor, three years after the actress left amidst allegations of being drunk on set.

