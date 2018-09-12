Emmerdale: Bails is sent to jail but Charity is left traumatised – here’s what happens next

Charity Dingle has finally got justice on tonight’s Emmerdale with her abuser DI Mark Bails being sentenced to 30 years in prison. Courtroom scenes just broadcast on ITV saw the defendant initially left with a smirk on his face when he was found guilty on the charge of raping Charity with “persons unknown” when she was aged under 16. But then came the three guilty verdicts, which ran as follows:

Advertisement

GUILTY of unlawfully and injuriously imprisoning Charity Dingle and detaining her against her will.

GUILTY of knowingly living wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of Charity Dingle

GUILTY of the rape of Charity Dingle, then under the age of 16

Prior to Bails’s sentencing, the judge described him of committing “acts of calculated, cynical wickedness”. Bails was then branded “a dangerous predator” who “abused a position of the highest trust”. He was also ordered to register on the sex offenders’ register for life.

But Emmerdale viewers were left concerned about Charity’s mental health after she appeared traumatised by the verdict, opting not to confide her distress at having her past reexamined in partner Vanessa.

Upcoming episodes will see Charity continue to push people away, while also hitting the bottle. In the end, it’s left to Chas to tell a hungover Charity to pull her weight behind the bar at the Woolpack, while Faith urges her not to drive Vanessa away, only to be left rocked by Charity’s volatile state…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers