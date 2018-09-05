Hollyoaks reveals abuser Buster’s trial date – and what’s next for Ollie and Brody

Hollyoaks has revealed details on the next chapter in the football abuse storyline following Buster Smith’s arrest for sexually abusing Ollie Morgan.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, brave teen Ollie reported the predatory sports coach to the police for the months of grooming and abuse he has privately endured, supported by Brody Hudson who confessed he too had been targeted by Buster when he was younger and also reported the historic crimes against him.

Having initially denied the claims and framing innocent Scott Drinkwell, who was subsequently violently assaulted by Ollie’s father Luke, himself an abuse survivor, Buster was at last arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor in tonight’s E4 episode (Wednesday 5 September) after retrieved phone records revealed he had been contacting the schoolboy and confirmed his guilt.

Speaking at a Royal Television Society event about tackling challenging subjects for a youth audience earlier this week, Hollyoaks executive producer Bryan Kirkwood discussed where the hard-hitting storyline goes next and insisted the aftermath of Buster’s arrest was not the end of the plot.

“The arrest may feel like everything is tied up neatly in a bow, but I can assure you the story will be ongoing for years.

“Buster’s trial transmits in January and we have very different journeys ahead for Ollie and Brody. The consequences and ripple effect will influence their stories and future relationships.

“We are now storylining into March next year and both characters are still living with the consequence. Luke Morgan’s journey of surviving rape started 18 years ago and is still going on, which is an example of Hollyoaks’ commitment to playing the long game.”

The show worked closely with Duncan Craig at abuse charity Survivors Manchester and the Offside Trust on the storyline, the organisation set up by footballer Steve Walters (both pictured above with the cast) who was among those abused by football coach Barry Bennell who was jailed in February for 50 counts of child sexual abuse of boys aged eight to 15 between 1979 and 1991.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.