EastEnders secret: Keanu witnesses shock act – what has he seen?

Sharon Mitchell will try to silence Keanu Taylor with hush money in next week’s EastEnders after he witnesses someone acting very suspiciously by the local canal. Show bosses are currently remaining tight lipped on what exactly the young mechanic has seen, but news that there’s to be a shock shooting at the Queen Vic will inevitably fuel speculation that Keanu’s discovery will be tied to the firearm drama at the Walford pub.

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 6 September will see Keanu’s suspicions rise, but when he confides in Sharon about what he saw, she’s stunned and tells him not to inform the police – she’ll find out what’s been going on for herself.

The drama then takes a new twist next Friday when the pair meet again to discuss what happened at the canal and Sharon insists that Keanu forget about the matter. As Keanu agrees to keep quiet, Sharon gives him a wad of cash, saying that Phil owes him. But the gesture doesn’t sit right with Keanu, who ends up posting the banknotes back through the Mitchells’ letterbox. And after Sharon tries to call Keanu, he decide to send it through to voicemail…

So will Keanu now reveal all to the police? What does intrigue mean for his affair with Sharon? And who is Sharon herself so determined to protect?

