Hollyoaks: Nancy catches Mandy and Darren?

Looks like the illicit liaison is about to be rumbled

Nancy Osborne catches Mandy Morgan with a mystery man in Hollyoaks next week, but will she realise it’s her husband Darren who her best friend is hiding in her flat as the secret romance is reignited?

The couple recently started up their affair again as Mandy sought distraction in Darren’s arms having reached the end of her tether with spouse Luke’s alcoholism.

Snatching ‘alone time’ whenever they can, the pair get passionate at Mandy’s flat thinking they won’t get caught, only for Nancy to turn up unexpectedly.

Mandy is mortified when she answers the door to her lover’s wife and has to think fast to explain why she’s half-dressed – and while Nancy raises her eyebrows her mate has a man hiding in the flat she’s closer than ever to rumbling the racy rendezvous her other half is having with his ex.

Is time finally running out for Darren and Mandy? What impact would exposing their fling have on their respective families? As Luke drowns his sorrows unaware his son Ollie is being targeted by sexual predator Buster Smith, and Nancy puts her efforts into recovering from her recent MS attack and fostering autistic teenager Brooke Hathaway, it’s crunch time for both marriages…

