Hollyoaks: Milo forced out of the Cunninghams as his secret is exposed

Killer Milo Entwistle is forced out of the Cunninghams’ lives again in Hollyoaks next week following his murderous admission about his part in the demise of Dirk Savage. Does this mean the bumbling geek’s long-held secret of bumping off Gordon and Helen 14 years ago finally comes to light?

Advertisement

Dirk’s tragic death at Milo’s accidental hand means the only other person who knew the family’s lodger is really Simon Jones, who’s teenage joyride ended in a crash the killed the Cunningham parents in 2004, is now gone.

As the Cunninghams and Savages continue to mourn Dirk, Liberty and Dennis decide Milo has outstayed his welcome and tell him it’s time to leave. Fearing he’ll no longer be able to carry on his misguided mission to protect the clans, Milo begs Liberty to let him stay with a spot of emotional blackmail.

After the drama surrounding Dirk’s funeral and Milo’s confession to the cops, the full truth about his past as Simon Jones threatens to be uncovered – the Hollyoaks summer trailer showed the moment Tom discovered Milo’s true identity and teased a dramatic incident with Cindy trapped in a car being dangled from a crane begging Mr Entwistle for mercy.

Is being cast out of the family’s life the start of Milo’s meltdown into taking another victim?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.