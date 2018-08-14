EastEnders: Tiff off the rails as she hooks up with gang leader Jagger

Whitney worries for her sister who starts drinking to impress her new boyfriend

The violent gang infiltrating Albert Square cause more trouble in next week’s EastEnders when Tiffany Butcher gets romantically involved with ringleader Jagger, and indulges in some underage drinking to impress him.

Keanu Taylor and Dennis Rickman have already had dangerous run-ins with the dastardly delinquents who have taken to hanging around Walford, and on Monday 20 August cocky Jagger catches the eye of Tiff as she dishes out leaflets for Ian Beale’s new restaurant.

The next day, Tuesday 21 August, Tiff meets up with Jagger and his mates in the park. Desperate to appear older and fit in as she’s introduced to the rest of the gang, the rowdy redhead swigs some alcohol to impress the group.

Forced to hide her underage boozing from big sister Whitney Carter on Thursday 23 August, Tiff panics her inappropriate antics with the off-the-rails older lad will be busted and she’s tempted back out to meet up with Jagger again in secret.

By Friday 24 August, Whit catches Tiffany creeping home after being out with Jagger and when she learns her sibling’s new fella is 19, she bans the pair from seeing each other.

However, Jagger surprises Tiff by suggesting he meets Whitney properly to put her mind at rest – then gives Ms Butcher a mobile phone so she can call him whenever she wants…

Is Tiff in danger from Jagger and his mates? When she first returned to Walford she put herself in the path of trouble by meeting up with older boys she met online – does Jagger handing over a secret phone indicate EastEnders is embarking on a grooming storyline with the impressionable teenager? Can abuse survivor Whitney spot the signs and save her sister?

