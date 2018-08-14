EastEnders: Kathy and Masood caught kissing by Ian!

EastEnders’ Kathy Beale and Masood Ahmed have been flirting with each other, and the idea of possible romance, for a while now but we can expect the pair to finally act on their attraction next week when they kiss – only to be caught in the act by a furious Ian.

Advertisement

In full irritating entrepreneurial mode, Ian is preparing for the grand opening of his and Masood’s new restaurant venture, Asian fusion dining experience Walford East, on Monday 20 August, but is unaware of the simmering sexual chemistry increasing between his mum and his business partner – and narrowly misses an intimate moment where the pair almost kiss.

On Tuesday 21 August, the opening gets off to a shaky start – Tiffany Butcher having already thrown in the towel as a waitress – when a Walford Gazette journalist covering the event recognises Ian from a previous disagreement, and Kush falls out with Denise after unwittingly revealing Kim’s pregnancy to the packed eatery.

Flustered Ian goes to check on the kitchen and is stunned to walk in on Kathy and Masood locking lips – throwing the rest of the evening into complete chaos.

Betrayed and humiliated, Ian tells Kathy to pack her bags on Thursday 23 August – he wants her to move out! Not only that, he also plans to get his own back on Masood for making a move on his mother. But by Friday 24 August, mother and son have made amends with a deep and meaningful chat about why Ian was so hurt.

Will he make Kathy choose between him and Masood? Can the Beales survive this bump in the road? Is the well-signposted romance between Kathy and Mas over before it’s even begun?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.