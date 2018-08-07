Coronation Street: Sally arrested for fraud – will she go to prison? Sally Dynevor reveals all

"The shame of it would be the worst thing!" says the star as her alter ego is framed

Coronation Street’s Sally Metcalfe prides herself on being a pillar of the community, and some might even call her a snob – but is she really capable of fraud, bribery and money laundering? The police seem to think so as the former mayor of Weatherfield is arrested next week – and the fact she’s in a clown costume at the time only adds to her humiliation!

On Monday 13 August, Sal is taking part in local restaurant Speed Daal’s fundraising day for little Jack Webster, hence the fancy dress get-up. As she takes to the stage to to thank the crowds for doing their bit for charity, the police arrive and she’s apprehended.

The cops quiz Sally on suspicious activity in her bank account, specifically why bogus charity chief Duncan Radfield, who had previously used Mrs M to unwittingly hand over £40,000 of council money, has paid her £1000. Husband Tim confesses he quickly took the cash thinking it was a bank error and overpayment, not realising it was from dastardly Duncan and that he’s invented a web of deceit to make it look like him and Sal were in cahoots – and even having an affair!

“Duncan has framed Sally without her realising it,” says Sally Dynevor, who plays the Street stalwart. “Sally and Tim go to his house to confront him but it doesn’t go well: Duncan ends up goading Tim, then he gets arrested for harassing Duncan! It makes it look like Sally she was having an affair after all. Poor Sally, she’s been very naive. I feel sorry for her!”

The net closes in on the knicker stitcher, and Dynevor warns prison is a very real possibility and we should prepare ourselves for another ‘Free the Weatherfield One’ campaign… “Yes, dig out your T-shirts! I need all the support I can get at the moment.

“If Sally goes to prison the shame of it would be horrible, as well as being locked away from your family. Everyone on the street knowing, oh my god. She wouldn’t be able to walk down the cobbles again with her head held high that’s for sure – and she’d get ribbed in Underworld once she was out! Gail’s been inside, so maybe she’d be able to give her a few tips?”

Luckily a hot shot solicitor is on the way to hopefully save the day – enter Paula Cunliffe, on Friday 17 August, who it turns out is an old schoolfriend of Sally’s. With her picture all over the press and Duncan playing the injured party, it’s not looking good – but Paula reckons she can get her teenage pal out of the sticky situation and that slippery Duncan’s evidence is purely circumstantial.

But with Duncan taking a leaf out of the Lewis Archer and Jon Lindsay book of using flattery to frame gullible ladies for fraud, will Sally be able to swerve a spell behind bars?

