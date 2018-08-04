Home and Away: Ebony lures Colby into a dangerous trap

Robbo warns his mate the bad girl is still out there

Home and Away’s Colby Thorne is out of his coma and in recovery following his brush with death at the hands of evil Ebony Easton, but her plan to get revenge on the Summer Bay copper for shooting her brother Boyd has not been forgotten and she’s about to execute the next stage of her scheme.

On Wednesday 15 August, Robbo shares his fears with Colby that Ebony’s sudden disappearance, having targeted them both as part of her vendetta, is merely the calm before the storm and she’s still out there waiting to strike again.

Colby gets his hands on Ebony’s recovered burner phone, but it’s been wiped and fails to elicit any further evidence of her whereabouts. Soon he’s more preoccupied with tracking down his missing little sister Bella, who he needs to make aware could be at risk from a hereditary condition doctors detected in him while he was in hospital.

Thursday 16 August sees Colby contacted online by someone claiming to be Bella, but as he cautiously celebrates finding his sibling at long lost viewers will see Ebony in a secret location sending the messages, and posing as the missing girl!

Manipulating Colby by using intimate, private information and discussing Bella’s violent father, Mr Thorne is convinced it’s the real deal. Jasmine Delaney warns her friend it could be a hoax, but Colby can’t understand how an imposter would know so much about his family background.

Against everyone’s advice, Colby arranges to meet ‘Bella’ on Friday 17 August – unaware he’s played straight into Ebony’s hands as she awaits the rendezvous with her victim. What has she got planned?

