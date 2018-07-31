EastEnders: Stuart leaves a terrifying message as he stalks the Carters

Can Mick and the gang track him down before he carries out his master plan?

EastEnders’ Carter family find themselves terrorised by unstable Stuart Highway next week as Mick’s former childhood friend ramps up his plan to destroy the family after the recent revelations he tried to kill Tina.

A menacing campaign designed to unnerve the Queen Vic clan kicks off on Monday 6 August when they find a cryptic note left for them which Halfway is certain is his bullying brother’s handiwork. Mick is horrified to realise Stu’s been in the pub flat and immediately wants to hunt Mr Highway down, but mum Shirley and wife Linda urge him not to react – and to keep the disturbing development from fragile Tina.

While Mick and L take Teen for a mini-break to Southend for a few days, Shirley and Halfway stay behind determined to smoke out Stuart, but are they dicing with danger?

On Tuesday 7 August the pair listen to a worrying message from Start and visit his flat – only to find it empty. Searching his old haunts (no doubt Canning Town boozer The Pig will get another mention) the mystery of Stuart’s whereabouts deepens and leads to some scary discoveries.

By Friday 10 August, Mick, Linda and Tina are back from Southend but Teen grows suspicious when she clocks the edgy atmosphere between the rest of her relatives. Demanding to know what’s going own, she’s horrified her tormentor Stuart has been harassing them and she storms off, disgusted her family kept his stalking a secret from her.

Sonia Fowler bumps into her ex-lover and thankfully gets her to cool down and return to the Vic, persuading her to see Mick and co were only trying to protect her. Meanwhile, Stuart watches from the sidelines and is planning the next phase of his revenge… When – and how – will the scary bad boy strike again?

