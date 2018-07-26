EastEnders: Dr Legg reunites with Dot – first look at Walford’s legend’s comeback scenes

EastEnders has given fans their first glimpse of Dr Legg’s surprise return following the announcement original cast member Leonard Fenton is to reprise his iconic role this autumn.

June Brown was reunited with her old colleague as the pair filmed together on location. Brown’s alter ego Dot Branning is paying a visit to the ex-Albert Square GP and looks disappointed when he doesn’t answer – but just as she turns to leave who should come to the door but Harold Legg himself, 11 years after the pals were last on screen together.

Their reunion looked extremely emotional, for both the characters and the actors themselves, as they embraced each other, but mystery surrounds the reason for the former medic’s return to the soap. Why has Dot turned to Harold after all these years? Is she in some kind of crisis? Or has he reached out to her and she’s helping him in his hour of need?

Fenton, 92, was in the very first episode of EastEnders in 1985 and retired from being a full-time cast member in 1997, making sporadic guest appearances up until his last sighting in 2007.

Executive consultant John Yorke described his new storyline as “exciting and emotional,” before saying it was a “huge honour to have Leonard back in the show and to see him and June working together again.”

Fenton said of his return: “I am very happy to be back at EastEnders and am looking forward to working with June Brown and the rest of the cast and crew again.”

