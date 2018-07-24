EastEnders: Jay’s new love interest is revealed – but does Jessica have a dark secret?

Billy starts to play matchmaker in next week’s EastEnders when he interferes in Jay’s love life – but will the efforts to help his friend find romance end up backfiring spectacularly? The upcoming drama will see Billy put his plan into action when he and Jay begin interviewing potential new housemates. But what Jay doesn’t know is that Billy has tampered with the advert to try and get Jay to meet more women, with one of the candidates proving to be a surprise hit.

By next Thursday, Jay finds himself very taken with new housemate Jessica (Tara Lee) but is reluctant to admit that he’s still on the sex offenders’ register, thinking that she’ll move out if she uncovers his past troubles.

But Billy soon becomes suspicious of Jessica when he spies her heading off to meet a ‘mate’ who lives on the Square. EastEnders isn’t yet revealing who Jessica has associations with, but by Friday’s episode, she’ll have been forced to move out of her new accommodation as a result of what Billy finds out.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 3 August will see Billy ask Jessica to lie to Jay about her reason for going after he observes how disappointed he is. But after Billy asks Jessica to let Jay down gently, she senses an opportunity and charges Billy for her time. Later on, after successfully hoodwinking Jay, Jessica meets with Billy in the cafe for payment. But will they be able to keep their transaction under wraps? Or is Jay destined to discover the truth?

