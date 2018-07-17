EastEnders: Tina is arrested after leaving Stuart for dead

Tina Carter could face a a future behind bars when she’s arrested for attacking sinister Stuart Highway in next week’s EastEnders. Viewers have already seen Tina vowing to make Stuart pay after realising that he was responsible for a terrifying abduction that left her traumatised over two decades ago. Now, an already volatile situation looks set to boil over and the repercussions may well be massive for an already beleaguered Tina.

The upcoming drama will see Stuart left seething following a showdown with Mick and resurfacing in scenes to be shown on Tuesday 24 July with claims that Tina has damaged his car. Tina will then be seeing visiting the laundrette while running errands for Mick, only to come face to face with Stuart, who begs her to everyone that she got it wrong about he supposedly did to her. But when Tina refuses to back, Stuart confronts her about keying his car.

By the end of Tuesday’s episodes, things will have escalated dramatically when – during another confrontation, this time at the Arches – Stuart goads Tina about their shared history. Tina then snaps and blames Stuart for ruining her life before lashing out and attacking him, leaving his lifeless body on the floor of the Arches.

EastEnders isn’t yet revealing whether Tina has actually killed Stuart, but what we can reveal is that Tina will face arrest in next Thursday’s episode for the attack, while Mick desperately calls around all his old mates to see if Stuart let slip to any of them about what he did all those years ago…

