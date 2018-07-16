EastEnders: Mick to kill Stuart as the truth about Tina is revealed? Watch the new trailer

Mick Carter looks to be facing a potentially deadly dilemma on this week’s EastEnders when the truth about Stuart and Tina’s sinister history is revealed. A new promo sees Mick looking pensive (and, it has to be said, pretty murderous) after Tina reveals all about the trauma she endured at the hands of Stuart in their youth.

As fans saw last Friday, Tina recalled being bound, gagged and shoved into a car boot. Having always assumed that she’d been drugged and abducted by fairy football-playing friends of the Carters, Tina has now finally realised that it was Stuart who was responsible.

This week’s drama sees Tina breaking down and telling Linda what happened – a heart to heart that is then overheard by Mick.

EastEnders next week. The truth will out… but can Albert Square handle it? Next week on BBC EastEnders. Posted by BBC EastEnders on Friday, July 13, 2018

So will Mick demand answers from from his old friend – and, if so, how will Stu react? And could the Queen Vic landlord end up losing control completely during the showdown?

Elsewhere, in the promo we see Rainie left reeling when a stash of drugs is posted through her letterbox. With the finger of suspicion is very much being pointed in Donna’s direction, will the underhand tactics end up leading to actress Lisa Hammond’s exit?

