Emmerdale: Chas gets more shock news about her baby tonight – watch the brand-new scene

Chas will get a big shock on tonight’s Emmerdale when she realises that partner Paddy has been making plans for their unborn child with doctors behind her back. In this sneak-peek at this evening’s episode, Chas can be seen discussing her fears with the consultant, only to be left confused when she mentions organ donation.

“Because organ donation has never been brought up before Chas hasn’t even considered it,” reveals Lucy Pargeter, who plays the distressed Dingle. “As far as she’s concerned her and Paddy were focusing on the baby living, not dying. When donation is suggested it’s like a kick in the teeth, as is the the fact Paddy went behind her back and spoke to the consultant about it without discussing it with her. It’s a massive betrayal.”

In the wake of the revelation, Chas will on to break down in front of big brother Cain, finally revealing to the family the heartbreaking truth about her baby and how much Paddy has hurt her. Cain tries to make Chas see things from Paddy’s point of view, but is left concerned his sister is still hoping for a miracle on the outcome of her pregnancy.

“Chas is hoping the prognosis is wrong or they might find a miracle cure, or she could go on dialysis,” explains Pargeter. “She’s holding out every bit of last hope something will change or there will be a way to help her baby survive. Although she is in a state of denial, Chas also has immense hope and positivity and is basically clinging on for dear life.”

But with her and Paddy at odds over the sensitive situation, Chas ends up making the big decision that she can’t go through with their upcoming wedding. “She wants to walk down the aisle with someone on the same wavelength, but knowing he went behind her back and is secretly thinking about what to do when baby dies, it won’t be the same day for her and she doesn’t want their wedding to be tainted by that.”

