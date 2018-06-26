Coronation Street: Bethany attacks Ryan as she’s haunted by rape ordeal

Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt is gripped by a panic attack when things get passionate with Ryan Connor on their first date, haunted by the memories of her rape ordeal while part of a sick grooming ring. As she attacks him it sets off a chain of events that ends in high drama for mum Sarah.

The stressed stylist attacks her would-be suitor and flees, but when Sarah sees her emerging from Ryan’s flat clearly hysterical followed by a topless Ryan running after her, she visits the Connor stud and demands to know what he did to her daughter.

“Sarah jumps to the obvious conclusion that Ryan has tried to force himself on Bethany,” reveals Tina O’Brien, who plays the protective Platt parent. “She doesn’t realise Bethany panicked and ran off. Sarah confronts Ryan who is confused by it all and when he calls Bethany a tease Sarah sees red and slaps him round the face and shoves him.”

After disgusted Sarah leaves, Ryan stumbles and hits his head before collapsing. Regaining consciousness he ends up in hospital and the police question him about the incident – but he can’t remember a thing, while Bethany admits to Sarah that Ryan did nothing wrong, leaving her mother mortified and fearing reprisals now the cops are involved.

“Sarah feels guilty for overreacting but has no idea her actions have had such serious consequences,” continues O’Brien. “The first she hears about it is when they see Ryan being stretchered out of Victoria Court. Sarah can’t understand how her slapping him could have resulted in such a serious injury so she is confused.”

Visiting her victim in hospital, Ryan says he doesn’t recall their row and has no idea how he was knocked out. Wanting to do the right thing apologetic Sarah confesses it was her and explains she was looking out for Bethany after what happened with the grooming. She’s then shocked at rogue Ryan’s response…

“His reaction shocks her and is not what she expected. It is a real game change for Sarah and she has a big decision to make!”

