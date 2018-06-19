Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What time is Emmerdale on tonight? And will there be new twists in the Amelia abduction plotline?

What time is Emmerdale on tonight? And will there be new twists in the Amelia abduction plotline?

The ITV soap is back this evening - and there are shocks in store

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 12th June 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 12th June 2018 Emmerdale - 8180181 Tuesday 19th June 2018 Dan Spencer [LIAM FOX] is furious that the police are not charging Daz Spencer [MARK JORDAN] and catches up with him and threatens him with a wrench. Daz makes a confession and a disgusted Dan orders him to stay away. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale fans left annoyed by the soap being moved from its regular Monday-night spot in the schedules get their reward this evening: an hour-long episode at 7.00pm on ITV. The World Cup is, of course, wreaking havoc for soap viewers, but there’s plenty of drama to enjoy tonight.

Advertisement

The focus, of course, remains on the disappearance of Amelia, with Dan’s suspicions about Daz raised further when the police take him away again for questioning. Under interrogation, the police then bring up new evidence that appears to link the abduction to Daz…

“Kerry is trying to stay positive but there are suspicions around Daz,” explains Liam Fox, who plays Dan. “He becomes convinced Daz has some involvement in all this. He doesn’t know what, he just knows him so well from their past and can tell when something isn’t quite right. Whether he is correct or not we don’t know.”

Elsewhere, Chas tells Paddy that she can’t abort their baby, but is clearly struggling with her decision. Plus Laurel, Bob and Brenda meet and decide to keep things amicable for the sake of their children. But will they all be able to make it work?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 12th June 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 12th June 2018 Emmerdale - 8180181 Tuesday 19th June 2018 Dan Spencer [LIAM FOX] is furious that the police are not charging Daz Spencer [MARK JORDAN] and catches up with him and threatens him with a wrench. Daz makes a confession and a disgusted Dan orders him to stay away. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

105893

Locke, Hot Fuzz, Clueless: films on TV today

imagenotavailable1

Someone turned their caravan into a Tardis, but it’s probably smaller on the inside

imagenotavailable1

The Great British Bake Off gets professional spin-off show

c4 jh

Hollyoaks: Misbah saves Yasmine over Imran in crash horror

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more