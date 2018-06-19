What time is Emmerdale on tonight? And will there be new twists in the Amelia abduction plotline?

The ITV soap is back this evening - and there are shocks in store

Emmerdale fans left annoyed by the soap being moved from its regular Monday-night spot in the schedules get their reward this evening: an hour-long episode at 7.00pm on ITV. The World Cup is, of course, wreaking havoc for soap viewers, but there’s plenty of drama to enjoy tonight.

The focus, of course, remains on the disappearance of Amelia, with Dan’s suspicions about Daz raised further when the police take him away again for questioning. Under interrogation, the police then bring up new evidence that appears to link the abduction to Daz…

“Kerry is trying to stay positive but there are suspicions around Daz,” explains Liam Fox, who plays Dan. “He becomes convinced Daz has some involvement in all this. He doesn’t know what, he just knows him so well from their past and can tell when something isn’t quite right. Whether he is correct or not we don’t know.”

Elsewhere, Chas tells Paddy that she can’t abort their baby, but is clearly struggling with her decision. Plus Laurel, Bob and Brenda meet and decide to keep things amicable for the sake of their children. But will they all be able to make it work?

