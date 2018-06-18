Emmerdale: Daz quizzed by police AGAIN over Amelia disappearance – watch the scene

The hunt for Emmerdale schoolgirl Amelia Spencer continues this week with Daz Spencer being questioned by the cops for a second time. Does her biological dad have something to do with her mysterious disappearance?

In a scene from an hour-long episode airing on Tuesday 19 June, Dan Spencer can barely conceal his suspicion towards his brother as he appears reluctant to interfere with the police investigation and make an effort to find Amelia himself.

When officers turn up to the house with the news no further sightings have been made since last week’s CCTV breakthrough showing a seemingly-safe Amelia in the local area with an unidentified woman, they demand to speak to Daz again as they have more questions…

Daz’s girlfriend Bernice Blackstock, along with Dan and his partner Kerry Wyatt, reel as disgruntled Daz heads down to the station. Having already been accused of being in touch with his daughter on social media, has further evidence come to light pointing to the possibility he is behind the girl going missing?

Emmerdale airs these scenes on Tuesday 19 June at 7pm on ITV.

