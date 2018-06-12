Hollyoaks: Nico stabs Sienna again as she tries to break free?

Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake may regret hiding her pregnant serial killer daughter Nico from the police next week when the murdering teen manages to get hold of a weapon that could see her escape captivity and claim yet another victim.

Wanting to protect her child through her pregnancy, just weeks after she tried to murder her following a terrifying stalker campaign, grandma-to-be Sienna is playing a very warped game of happy families as she nurtures Nico through the final stages and tries to prepare her for motherhood, with the eventual goal being she sells the flat and they flee the village to make a fresh start elsewhere.

Frustrated with being locked away all day long, Nico spots her chance to shake things up when her mother decides to teach her how to knit in an effort to keep her occupied.

But this predictably backfires when Nico secretly swipes a knitting needle when Sienna’s not looking and sneakily starts to use it to try and break out of her bedroom prison…

Has Sienna unwittingly given her deadly daughter the means to escape and continue her killing spree? Just recently Nico broke out and almost made her presence known to former best friend Peri Lomax, only to be recaptured by her mother at the last minute.

With obsessive Nico seething with jealousy over Peri’s relationship with new best friend Harley Frater, does the black-hoodie-loving Blake plan to use her knitting needle to exact revenge on her old mate for moving on from their intense friendship? Can Sienna stop Nico murdering again, or will she end up stabbed for the second time in under a month?

