Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hollyoaks: Glenn kills Zack to cover up Adam’s murder?

Hollyoaks: Glenn kills Zack to cover up Adam’s murder?

Zack's return to the village threatens to expose the gangster's dark secret

c4jh

Hollyoaks’ Glenn Donovan has managed to get away with murdering his own son, but the only other person who knows the truth makes a surprise reappearance next week – is Zack Loveday set to expose the crime, or will he become the gangster’s next victim?

Advertisement

Zack was accused of grassing up Glenn to the police, and Adam was meant to shoot him but he let him go after revealing he was the snitch – overheard by Glenn who then shot his son.

c4jh

Terrified Zack fled and has been laying low for a few weeks, but when he returns to the village he is shocked to hear of Adam’s death and figures out Glenn must be responsible.

Cornering the Loveday lad and threatening him to keep quiet, is Glenn set to be forced to kill again in order to cover his murderous tracks?

c4jh

Elsewhere, Adam’s grieving half sister Grace Black targets Jay Johnson, Glenn’s criminal associate who he’s pinned the shooting on, but will she end up taking the life of an innocent man not knowing her lover is the one who pulled the trigger on his own flesh and blood?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

c4jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

111029

Game of Thrones: which is the most brutal episode 9?

Capalday

Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

imagenotavailable1

The Damned United, Tomorrow Never Dies, X-Men – the best films on TV tonight

100494

Hollyoaks: will Holly and Jason get married? Plus Lindsey prepares to kill again

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more