Hollyoaks: Glenn kills Zack to cover up Adam’s murder?

Hollyoaks’ Glenn Donovan has managed to get away with murdering his own son, but the only other person who knows the truth makes a surprise reappearance next week – is Zack Loveday set to expose the crime, or will he become the gangster’s next victim?

Zack was accused of grassing up Glenn to the police, and Adam was meant to shoot him but he let him go after revealing he was the snitch – overheard by Glenn who then shot his son.

Terrified Zack fled and has been laying low for a few weeks, but when he returns to the village he is shocked to hear of Adam’s death and figures out Glenn must be responsible.

Cornering the Loveday lad and threatening him to keep quiet, is Glenn set to be forced to kill again in order to cover his murderous tracks?

Elsewhere, Adam’s grieving half sister Grace Black targets Jay Johnson, Glenn’s criminal associate who he’s pinned the shooting on, but will she end up taking the life of an innocent man not knowing her lover is the one who pulled the trigger on his own flesh and blood?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.