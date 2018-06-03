Emmerdale: killer Lachlan to target Robert on his wedding day to Aaron?

Emmerdale actor Ryan Hawley has hinted that Robert Sugden could come to a grisly end at the hands of psychopathic Lachlan White. #Robron fans had been hoping that there’d be a joyful second wedding for Robert and Aaron in the near future, but it seems that murderous Lachlan – who recently bumped off his own best mate Gerry Roberts – might well put the nuptials in jeopardy.

Asked by RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at this year’s British Soap Awards about the chances of the wedding taking place, Hawley said: “That question will be answered in the coming weeks. But Lachlan could be an answer to the Robron wedding question, when it comes to whether it’ll happen or not. Lachlan might have something to do with that. I’m not saying, I’m just asking the question…”

Lachlan and Robert have locked horns in the past when the pair went to war over the future ownership of Home Farm. Back then, Robert was seen employing a variety of dirty tricks to achieve his goal of stealing the business out from under the Whites – and Hawley said that he always enjoys the chance to put his character’s dark side in the spotlight:”It’s a nice dimension to Robert and a lot of fun to play. I’m happy with everything Emmerdale gives me, the trust they put in me and to be a part of the show.”

The last 12 months have also seen Robert reunite with Aaron following a period apart. And while Hawley enjoyed the relationship ructions, he added that he was pleased to be back working alongside co-star Danny Miller:

“I enjoyed the fact that the characters split up. It was nice for them to have a bit of distance,” said the actor. “It’s been said before that they’re going to be a long-time couple, so it was nice to explore them being apart before bringing them back together. It’s great working with Danny – we get on very well and have a great working relationship. I’m really happy to be working with him.”

At last night’s British Soap Awards, Hawley lost out to Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd in the Best Actor category, though Emmerdale did pick up two awards: the Greatest Soap Moment of the last 20 years for the 2016 Hotten By-Pass Crash and Best Young Performance for Isobel Steel, who plays Liv Flaherty.

