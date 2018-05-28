Neighbours: Steph leaves Ramsay Street after reuniting with her kids

Steph Scully bids farewell to Erinsborough in next week’s Neighbours with both her estranged sons in tow, thanks to best friend Toadie Rebecchi.

Concerned for youngest child Charlie’s happiness after learning his stepmum Philippa is having an affair during their visit, Steph is cautious about forcing the issue – but on Tuesday 5 June, Toadie goes behind her back and contacts her ex Max to try and force a new custody arrangement.

This puts Philippa’s nose out of joint and she insists on taking Charlie back to Fiji, thinking Steph has pushed Toadie into legal action. Fuming with Toad for meddling, Steph prepares for her move to Sydney on terrible terms with her pal.

Luckily, on Wednesday 6 June, Sonya Rebecchi swoops in and convinces Philippa to change her mind and she relents, letting Charlie stay with Steph for a school term so she and Max can work on their marriage.

On Thursday 7 June, the time comes for Steph to depart, and Toadie makes up for his error of judgement by arranging a final surprise – a visit from Ms Scully’s eldest son Adam, who is joining his mother and half-brother on the road trip to Sydney.

Forgiving Toadie and thanking him and Sonya for all their friendship and support, Steph sets off for a new life away from her old neighbourhood with her sons…

