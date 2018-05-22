New Emmerdale trailer teases Chas trauma, Charity flashback and Lachlan drama

Emmerdale has released a brand-new drama spotlighting the major storylines that fans can expect to see over the next few weeks. In the promo, Chas can be seen attending a baby scan, only to be met by the sight of a pensive sonographer. Lachlan, meanwhile, can be glimpsed brooding in secret as Doug appears to take the rap for Gerry’s untimely death. But the main focus is on Charity, whose past is set to be explored in an emotional flashback episode to be broadcast next week.

TRAILER: Control TRAILER: Control can be given – and taken away. Coming soon on #Emmerdale…Voted yet? bit.ly/2IuOR55 Posted by Emmerdale on Monday, May 21, 2018

“This episode was incredibly challenging and the hardest thing I’ve done on the show,” teases Emma Atkins, who has played fan favourite Charity since 2000. “But I’ve loved second of it, which I know sounds weird. It’s always great to be given something where there’s a whole host of things going on. You have to go to difficult places with such dramatic scenes, but it was great teamwork and stunning writing.”

The episode comes a few months after a similar device was used to shed light on Cain Dingle’s past childhood with young actors playing Cain, sister Chas, mum Faith and dad Shadarch. Following the positive reaction to that, was Atkins lobbying for her own flashback?

“I didn’t think of it that way,” she says. “I watched and was blown away, and I guess there are so many characters in the Dingle family whose past you could investigate. I felt so overwhelmed when they said they were going to do it. When I read the script I saw how beautifully executed it was – it’s a gift. I feel so lucky.”

