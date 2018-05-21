Emmerdale: Ross shoots Graham as revenge on Joe? Watch the scene

Crazed Ross Barton holds Graham Foster hostage in dramatic scenes from next week’s Emmerdale, as his quest for the truth about his acid attack leads to Joe Tate being involved.

In a scene from the double bill of epic episodes showing on Thursday 24 May, Ross has abducted Graham and somehow rendered him unconscious and holds the bound and gagged butler hostage.

Also next week, Ross learns his attacker Simon was paid to keep quiet about who hired him for the acid assault that left him severely scarred, and he believes the toxic Tate is the person behind his ordeal.

In a bid to lure his arch-enemy to a rendezvous so he can confront him with his suspicions, Ross waits with incapacitated Graham, shuts the door and gets his gun out – ready for Joe to arrive.

Clearly hoping he’ll crack when he sees BFF Graham is in danger, will Ross get the answers he craves? Or will he regret trying to get to the bottom of all this if Joe tells him Debbie Dingle is really to blame and the person he’s protecting?

Emmerdale has revealed someone is shot when Joe and Ross eventually face off against each other, but the identity of the victim remains a closely-guarded secret – could Graham be the one who takes a bullet?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.