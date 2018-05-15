Accessibility Links

Ned Porteous on Emmerdale’s shock shooting – “It should get a really good reaction”

Is Joe Tate set to take a bullet in next week's episodes of the ITV soap?

Emmerdale star Ned Porteous has assured fans that they’ll be on the edge of their seat in the run-up to next week’s shock shooting.

“We leave it on such a cliffhanger,” the actor said today. “Hopefully it should get a really good reaction.”

The upcoming drama will see a vengeance-fuelled Ross Barton force Joe Tate into a game of Russian roulette, believing him to have orchestrated the acid attack that has left him with facial scarring:

“It was a fun scene to do, particularly as someone who grew up watching The Deer Hunter. I like doing any scene with a high dramatic stake, but especially when Mike Parr is involved, who’s wicked at stuff like that.”

24_05_EMM_ROSS_JOE_GRAHAM_1ST_EP_02

As viewers are well aware, Debbie is the one who inadvertently masterminded the attack on Ross, but Porteous believes that Joe would go to extreme lengths to protect the woman he loves:

“Joe would do anything to keep Debbie out of harm’s way, even when he has a gun pointed at him. He loves her more than he loves himself,” commented Porteous.

And how does he feel about Joe potentially taking a bullet? “Well, luckily, you’ve got the hero that is Graham. If anything bad were to happen, Joe would rely on Graham to save the day!”

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

