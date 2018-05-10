Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hollyoaks: go behind the scenes at Alan Carr’s cameo

Hollyoaks: go behind the scenes at Alan Carr’s cameo

The Chatty man - and his dogs - made a special guest appearance

c4jh

Hollyoaks have released a new video revealing what happened when Alan Carr made a cameo on the soap.

Advertisement

Last night’s E4 edition featured the comedian and game show host as a nosy dog walker eavesdropping on an angry Yazz Maalik confronting Tony and Diane Hutchinson over making a complaint about her doctor mum Misbah after she accidentally endangered their daughter Dee Dee’s life.

Amidst the tension of the moment, a familiar-looking man in spectacles with two Irish Setters stopped to take it all in, before running off after getting a dirty look from gobby Yazz…

Carr and his dogs Bev and Joyce filmed the special cameo a few months back while the host was filming Crufts 2018, which aired on Channel 4.

c4jh

In the video, Carr is seen rehearsing with co-stars Haiesha Mistry (Yazz), Alex Fletcher (Diane) and Nick Pickard (Tony) as well as hanging out in the Bean coffee shop set with Ashley Taylor Dawson, aka Darren Osborne. “It’s got Bafta written all over it!” he says…

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

c4jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-01-16 at 15.02.01

Coronation Street: Eva reveals who the father of her baby is

imagenotavailable1

Russell T Davies on Cucumber, Doctor Who and his bugbear with Hugh Grant

imagenotavailable1

Lord Sugar announces air date for The Apprentice

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more