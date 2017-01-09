EastEnders: Lee and Whitney to split up?

Whitney and Lee’s marriage will be left on the brink of collapse in next week’s EastEnders when she flees their flat and seeks refuge at the Queen Vic.

The pair will find themselves at loggerheads when Whitney finds herself on the receiving end of a drunken Lee’s wrath. After having had the finger of blame pointed at her for all their recent troubles, Whitney takes herself off to the pub.

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 19 January will see Lee then doing his best to get Whitney to return home, only for a stern Mick to send him on his way.

Upset, Whitney questions whether she really is responsible for their woes. However, Mick assures her that none of what’s happening is her fault.

But will the guilt and recrimination be too much to overcome? And is this really the end for Whitney and Lee?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

