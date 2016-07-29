Les and Pam Coker to leave EastEnders

Actors Roger Sloman and Lin Blakley to exit later this year

Les Coker (Roger Sloman) and wife Pam (Lin Blakley) have been axed from EastEnders, with both characters set to exit later this year.

Funeral director Les and florist spouse Pam have been in Walford since 2014 are currently at the centre of a high profile storyline that has seen their grandson Paul (Jonny Labey) killed in a homophobic attack.

But new EastEnders producer Sean O’Connor feels that plotline possibilities have been exhausted and has now planned an exit tied to Les’s cross-dressing secret life as his alter-ego Christine.

A spokesperson for the BBC1 soap confirmed: “We can confirm that Roger and Lin will be leaving EastEnders later this year. They have been a pleasure to work with and we wish them all the best for the future.”

A source added to the Mirror: “Pam and Les have been a big part of the show over the past few months and with their current storyline, bosses felt that it was the right time for their characters to leave the Square.

“There is still plenty more drama to come from the Cokers before they leave Walford.”

