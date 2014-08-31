X Factor – the best crying moments

From contestants (Rylan, obviously) to the judges, tears have always been a key ingredient of the ITV talent show

For an entertainment show there’s an awful lot of tears on the The X Factor.

Some from us at home. We don’t tell them about that. But mostly on screen.

This weekend the reality contest returns with Simon Cowell, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Louis Walsh back on the judging panel, along with new addition Mel B.

There’s always tears. Someone will probably even outdo Rylan Clark this year.

Remember? In Dubai. His mouth didn’t close for a good three minutes. Poor mentor Nicole Scherzinger didn’t know where to look.

But it’s not just Rylan and it’s certainly not just the contestants who have shown off their blub factor. Check out our pick of the top X Factor criers:

The one where Rylan Clark cried…

Wait for it… wait for it… and there goes Louis…

Imagine if Alexandra Burke had lost?

Even One Direction (before they were One Direction) had a little sob. If only they’d known…

Sharon Osbourne and Louis (and almost Simon Cowell!) cry… but this time with laughter

For more tears, The X Factor returns this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm, ITV