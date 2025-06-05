And things were left on quite the cliffhanger, with Demi unsure of her place within MomTok.

Prior to season 2's release, Disney Plus had confirmed it ordered 20 episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, confirming that season 3 was on the way.

But where does Demi stand in all this?

Demi Engemann. Disney/Fred Hayes

Of course, fans will remember when Whitney Leavitt left the MomTok group chat at the end of season 1, and the follow-up has seen her attempt to build bridges since that moment.

But will MomTok survive yet another member leaving the group? RadioTimes.com put that very question to stars Whitney Leavitt and Jessi Ngatikaura, who seemed optimistic on the future of the women and what lies ahead in season 3.

"I think we'll always survive," Whitney told RadioTimes.com. "I think that we're always gonna keep pushing and even if we go down, we're always gonna try and get back up, like, that's just inevitable because we're figuring it out and you're seeing us figure it out."

While keeping shtum about the exact plot details of season 3, Whitney teased that the next 10 episodes will answer a lot questions viewers may have, adding: "I think it's gonna be a little bit different than it is from season 1 and season 2. It felt completely different filming this [season]."

Plenty of drama has spilt out onto social media since season 2 debuted – however, the group are just getting on with it, as Jessi told RadioTimes.com.

"It gets really heated and elevated, but I am always surprised at how we're all able to just, like, drop it and come together. But that doesn't mean there aren't ups and downs," Jessi said.

Whitney added: "If we're gonna be seeing each other all the time, like we're also in business together, so if you're gonna see each other all the time, like, you gotta kind of learn to get over it and move on."

