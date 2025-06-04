But with so much time passed since they last filmed, where does this leave them now? Most notably, Demi Engemann found herself given the "villain" status by viewers amid her fallings-out with co-stars Jessi Ngatikaura and Taylor Frankie Paul.

One major moment that fans still find themselves talking about is that of Jessi confronting Demi over claims the latter had told producers she was willing for Jessi to be off the show if it could mean she was paid more.

Demi denied this, but told her co-stars: "It's not a shock that I’m a fan favourite [after season 1]. I feel like I'm an asset [and] I should fight for more."

Following this, Demi decided to take a step back from MomTok, telling People: "I think I've come to terms and I'm at peace knowing that some friendships are put into your life for a mere moment.

"It doesn't need to be a lasting connection, it doesn't need to be a lasting friendship, and that's OK. You change and evolve at different rates and in different ways, and you want different things and have a different path, and you can honour that from afar or up close.

"You outgrow people, and that's OK. Personally, I am just staying in my own lane, focusing on my mental health, my peace."

While it appears on social media the ladies are still feuding, Jessi Ngatikaura revealed to RadioTimes.com that she and the other women still have strong friendships, despite what the cameras may say.

She said: "We have a built-in sisterhood, you know? Like, no other women are gonna understand this exact experience. So we have each other to lean on and there are real friendships [and] we still hang out when the cameras are down."

"It gets really heated and elevated, but I am always surprised at how we're all able to just, like, drop it and come together. But that doesn't mean there aren't ups and downs," Jessi said.

Whitney Leavitt added: "If we're gonna be seeing each other all the time, like we're also in business together, so if you're gonna see each other all the time, like, you gotta kind of learn to get over it and move on."

