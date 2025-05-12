Virgin Island cast: Meet the participants in new Channel 4 series
The 12 contestants will be overcoming their fears to learn about intimacy.
Yes, you've read that right. Another reality series is coming our way – and this time it's about adult virgins.
The idea of a dating show set on a remote exotic island isn't a new concept, but what makes Virgin Island stand out is that its contestants don't know the first thing about intimacy.
The new Channel 4 show has been in the works since 2023 and will see 12 adults travel to a luxury retreat to undertake an intimacy course taught to them by six professionals.
Latest figures from University College London say that one in eight 26-year-olds are still virgins, compared to one in 20 in previous generations, suggesting social media, pornography and loneliness could be to blame.
And with this new show, Channel 4 wants to explore these issues in a "warm, authentic and thought-provoking" manner, with the hope that the participants start to feel comfortable with intimacy.
So, ahead of the first episode, let's take a look at the full cast of Virgin Island and the experts who will be teaching them.
Virgin Island cast
- Tom
- Louise
- Pia
- Jason
- Zac
- Taylor
- Viraj
- Holly
- Dave
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Ben
Tom
Age: 23
Job: Drama student
Speaking of why he agreed to take part in the experiment, Tom said: "My love life was non-existent and playing into my self-hatred, so when one of my friends sent the application to me, with all of this in my mind, I leapt at the opportunity."
Louise
Age: 22
Job: Care advisor
Louise never imagined applying for a show like Virgin Island, but when her friend sent her the application as a joke, she thought, "Why not?"
She said: "I was at the point where I was willing to try anything. I had just accepted that there must’ve just been something wrong with me - I think the fact that my friends would see the word ‘virgin’ and think of me says enough, to be honest."
Pia
Age: 23
Job: Digital marketing assistant
Pia's last relationship ended when she was 19 years old, and since then, she hasn't managed to find love.
She signed up for the series because of her "struggles with vaginismus" and wanted to "overcome the pain and anxiety" she felt when exploring sexual intercourse.
Jason
Age: 25
Job: Admin worker
Jason decided to sign up to Virgin Island in the hopes of boosting his self-confidence.
"I always felt like a failure in terms of intimacy and socialness," Jason said. "I know the island was primarily for intimacy, but it had the amazing bonus of helping me improve my social skills – and for that, I will be forever grateful."
Zac
Age: 28
Job: Delivery driver
At first, Zac was never going to apply for Virgin Island, but after thinking about it he realised that time was just passing him by "with no real positive change".
Taylor
Age: 29
Job: Receptionist
Taylor shunned the idea for years amid the risks that can arise with being intimate.
Viraj
Age: 25
Job: Personal trainer
Viraj struggles with the conversation leading up to an intimate moment, and it was his friends who encouraged him to step out of his comfort zone and take part on the show.
Holly
Age: 23
Job: Dog groomer
Holly is ready to fall for someone but her deep fear of moving beyond a kiss with someone is what hinders her.
She said: "I felt like I was at a point in my life where I was ready to experience being with someone, but I had a lot of anxiety and questions about myself that I felt I had to work through before taking that step."
Dave
Age: 24
Job: Accountant
Dave is hoping to meet the girl of his dreams and settle down, and is using Virgin Island to do just that. What was an initial joke between friends "slowly became the opportunity of a lifetime", according to Dave.
Charlotte
Age: 29
Job: Care worker
After undergoing a body transformation, Charlotte feels ready to take the next step in her journey.
"I wanted to be honest with myself so that I would not be hindered when having relationships in the future," she said.
Emma
Age: 23
Job: Food worker
The thought of having sex is terrifying to Emma, and so she was eager to take part in the experiment when the opportunity arose.
"I believed I was the only human experiencing adult life without intimacy, but I couldn’t relax when there is the possibility of intimacy and I had to battle previous traumas," Emma told Channel 4.
Ben
Age: 30
Job: Civil servant
When it comes to dating, Ben has always struggled and has never been able to find The One. In the experiment, he hopes to discover why he struggles with intimacy and hopes he can build his confidence.
Who are experts teaching the cast about intimacy?
- Joy Rigel, Emotional Intimacy Coach
- Andrew Lazarus, Surrogate Partner Therapist
- Devah Curlechéile, Sensuality Coach
- Aisha Paris Smith, Sexological Bodyworker
- Thomas Rocourt, Sexological Bodyworker
- Dr Danielle Harel, Sex and Relationship Coach
Virgin Island begins on Channel 4 on Monday 12th May at 9pm. Stream on Channel4.com.
