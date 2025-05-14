Set on an idyllic Mediterranean retreat, the participants are getting sun soaked in addition to their intimacy courses – but just where exactly is Virgin Island?

Read on to learn more about the filming location for the new Channel 4 series.

Where is Virgin Island filmed?

Virgin Island cast. Channel 4

Virgin Island is filmed at the Obonjan Island Resort, which is located in Obonjan, an island in Croatia.

The resort offers a Mediterranean glamping-style escape, according to the website, with Island Homes, Glamping Lodges and O-Tents. Prices start around £97 a night, and it will be open to visitors between 8th July and 4th September.

The resort offers various experiences, including yoga, massages, water activities and fitness courses. There are also a variety of pools and beaches on offer. Island adventures are also available, with stargazing, pub quizzes and a cinema under the stars all available to guests.

Virgin Island is available to watch on Channel 4.

