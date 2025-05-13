Virgin Island experts: Meet the intimacy coaches in new Channel 4 series
They will be guiding 12 participants on an intimate journey.
Virgin Island has been making waves upon its release on Channel 4 earlier this week, with plenty of reactions of viewers thinking the same thing.
The series sees 12 adult virgins embark on a unique intimacy course at a luxury Mediterranean retreat as they overcome their intimacy anxiety.
Helping them along the way are a variety of experts in intimacy and relationships, hoping they'll be able to open up the individuals to learning more about themselves.
But who are the experts guiding the participants on their journey? Read on to find out more.
Kat Slade
Role: Surrogate Partner Therapist
Kat Slade is a surrogate partner therapist who is "dedicated to helping individuals move through physical and emotional barriers to achieve greater intimacy and sexual expression".
Joy Rigel
Role: Emotional Intimacy Coach
Joy Rigel is an emotional intimacy coach with over two decades of experience in the field. According to her website, Joy supports those "who feel disconnected", whether it be from their bodies, relationships or even their own "aliveness".
Her role on Virgin Island is as an intimacy and energy expert, "guiding deep, transformative explorations around connection, sensuality and self-discovery".
Andrew Lazarus
Role: Surrogate Partner Therapist
Andrew Lazarus is the surrogate partner therapist on Virgin Island. The aforementioned role are professionals trained in addressing issues of intimacy and sexuality.
Devah Curlechéile
Role: Sensuality Coach
Devah Curlechéile is the sensuality coach on Virgin Island, whose role across the field can be to work with individuals who want to connect with themselves on a deeper and intimate level.
Aisha Paris Smith
Role: Sexological Bodyworker
Aisha Paris Smith is a sexological bodyworker and life coach, who blends her "conscious approach to life with the profound experience of being in a body".
According to her website Aisha "embraces all that it means to be a human with flesh, blood, bones, ego and eros".
Thomas Rocourt
Role: Sexological Bodyworker
Thomas Rocourt is another sexological bodyworker onboard at Virgin Island who helps individuals "achieve greater freedom and grace" in their lives as he moves them "towards a deeper, more joyful relationship with intimacy, and a conscious sexuality".
Dr Danielle Harel
Role: Sex and Relationship Coach
Dr Danielle Harel is a sex and relationship coach with a PhD in Human Sexuality, a graduate degree in Clinical Social Work and a Bachelors in Psychology and Educational Counselling.
Virgin Island begins on Channel 4 on Monday 12th May at 9pm. Stream on Channel4.com.
