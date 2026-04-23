Channel 4's Virgin Island is back with 12 more people hoping to break down their emotional barriers and learn the ways of intimacy.

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After a record-breaking first season, Virgin Island hopes to break down the ins and outs of physical relationships and romance, with a team of sex and intimacy experts ready to show them the ropes.

With their love lives at a stand-still, the group are sent to a luxury beachside retreat to build their own self-esteem, learn more about the male and female body, and figure out what it is they want out of a relationship.

With therapists, coaches and bodyworkers on hand, the group will work together to combat their fears around sex with skills they can then take back to the real world.

Meet the new cast of Virgin Island season 2, and their reasons for appearing on the series, as well as the experts there to help.

Virgin Island cast: Full line-up for season 2

Alex, 28, Exeter

Bertie, 24, Taunton

Callum, 21, Preston

Ed, 27, Staffs

Ellen, 35, Haywards Heath

Jason, 26, Manchester

Joy, 22, Falmouth

Katie, 22, Peterborough

Marianne, 26, London

Millie, 22, Dudley

Tegan, 25, Glasgow

Will, 30, Solihull

Alex

Alex from Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 28

From: Exeter

Job: Data analyst

Alex has had girlfriends in the past, but when it comes to having sex he finds himself panicking and "desperately needing to escape the situation".

"I applied because anxiety had become tangled up with sex and pleasure for me, to the point that intimacy felt like fear, pressure and performance rather than enjoyment," he explains.

"I wanted expert help to break that cycle, get out of my head, and learn to approach sex as something safe, connected and fun."

Bertie

Bertie for Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 24

From: Taunton

Job: Event volunteer

While Bertie is extremely social and appears confidence, he has crippling self-esteem issues which means he's never kissed anyone or experienced any kind of intimacy.

He's hoping the show will teach him the practical skills needed to pursue romantic relationships.

Callum

Callum from Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 21

From: Preston

Job: Unemployed

After losing his father two years ago, Callum has found himself becoming increasingly isolated from the world around him.

He finds it hard to open up to other people, has never been kissed, and while he spends his days gaming or sleeping, is eager to figure out how to let his guard down.

He's hoping the retreat will break through, motivate him, and allow him to embrace "living more fully".

Ed

Ed from Virgin Island series 2 cast Channel 4

Age: 27

From: Staffs

Job: Unemployed

Ed has Poland Syndrome, a condition that has resulted in a limb difference in his arm and hand, as well as scarring on his chest due to operations for a missing pectoral muscle.

As a result, he is very self-conscious and fears women will turn him away when it comes to intimacy.

He hopes Virgin Island will allow him to embrace his body and open up the possibility of sharing it with others.

Ellen

Ellen from Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 35

From: Hayward's Heath

Job: Childcare practitioner

Ellen has not been able to do anything more than kiss somebody without getting scared. Noting her lack of education around sex and intimacy, she lives with the fear she'll be "doing it wrong" if given the chance.

Inspired by the cast of season 1, Ellen hopes Virgin Island will give her the boost she needs to learn how to flirt, experience intimacy, and feel comfortable in her own body.

Jason

Jason from Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 26

From: Manchester

Job: Postman

Jason considers himself a loner and as a result struggles to talk to others – let alone flirt or have any kind of intimacy with them.

Rather than be social, Jason is more comfortable at home painting Warhammer figurines.

His friends applied on his behalf, hoping it will push him out of his comfort zone and give him the opportunity to learn how to be more approachable with women he wants to date.

Joy

Joy from Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 22

From: Falmouth

Job: Event coordinator

Joy is a devout Christian but struggles with balancing sexual feelings with religious shame around it.

She also has a rare condition called vaginismus – an involuntary spasm of pelvis floor muscles that can make sex extremely painful and impossible.

She hopes being on the retreat will allow her to overcome her personal grievances with sex, and learn ways to engage in sexual activity that can allow her to overcome her body's instinctual reactions to sex.

Katie

Katie from Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 22

From: Peterborough

Job: Nanny

Katie is a natural romantic, enjoying reading love stories and eager to fall in love. However, after being bullied badly at school and called the "ugliest girl" in her class, her confidence and self-esteem have taken a massive knock.

She hopes that by going on the island she can embrace her self-worth once again, and have that be a stepping stone in finding her own true love.

Marianne

Marianne for Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 26

From: London

Job: Theatre hospitality

Marianne has no trouble finding people that find her attractive – however she finds herself "freezing" when it comes to moving things on beyond a kiss, and struggles to have any kind of intimacy.

She's hoping she can learn to shake off the distrust in others she feels in order to make the leap and go all the way.

Millie

Millie from Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 22

From: Dudley

Job: Theatre usher

Millie had hoped she would lose her virginity while she was at university, but unfortunately it never happened for her.

Now she's back home with her parents, Millie is tired of being so scared of something that could bring her joy, and hopes the retreat will be able to teach her how to find a partner.

She said ahead of her time on the show: "I want the old Millie back, the one who didn’t hold back or care what anyone thought."

Tegan

Tegan from Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 25

From: Glasgow

Job: Accountant

Tegan came out as gay seven years ago, but finds herself consistently stuck in the "friend zone" when it comes to finding a partner.

She's hoping the retreat will help her learn how to have "sexual energy" that can then translate into a relationship.

Will

Will from Virgin Island season 2. Channel 4

Age: 30

From: Solihull

Job: Landscape gardener

Will is confident and fun in social settings but struggles to translate that into the bedroom.

He has a fear of premature ejaculation that has stunted his intimacy, and he hopes that the retreat will be able to let him overcome his fears.

Who are experts teaching the cast about intimacy?

Returning to the series is:

Dr Danielle Harel – Sex and Relationship Coach, co-founder of the Somatica Institute

Celeste Hirschman – Sex and Relationship Coach, co-founder of the Somatica Institute

Kate Slade – Surrogate Partner Therapist

Andre Lazarus – Surrogate Partner Therapist

Aisha Paris Smith – Sexological Bodyworker

Dr Abby Sheneman – Clinical Therapist

New experts joining this series are:

Shelby Devlin – BDSM Coach

Risdon Roberts – Surrogate Partner Therapist

Ilil Lunkry – Sexological Bodyworker

Jason King – Sexological Bodyworker

Virgin Island begins on Monday 27 April at 9pm on Channel 4.

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