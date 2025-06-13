The series as a whole is Channel 4’s biggest streaming hit of the year.

The first season of Virgin Island follows 12 adult virgins as they embark on a unique course in intimacy at a luxury Mediterranean retreat.

It sees a group of sexologists taking them on a unique, hands-on programme, to help them overcome the fears that are holding them back as they take their first steps towards sex and intimacy.

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: "Virgin Island is the kind of show only Channel 4 would make, exploring an important but under-discussed social issue with warmth, sensitivity and wit.

"We’re delighted that it resonated with younger viewers and that the men and women who took part found it such a constructive experience."

Dr Danielle Harel. Channel 4

Meanwhile, Virgin Island's commissioning editor, Jonah Weston, said that season 2 will be "bigger and bolder than ever", and season 1 participant Dave said he had "an amazing time on the Island", that he is "truly thankful for the time I spent there" and that he "can’t wait to see the next group of participants go on the same journey".

Read more:

"I would wholly encourage anyone with enough courage and resilience to apply, it’s completely changed my life," Dave added.

Those interested in signing up for season 2 can find more information on the Channel 4 website.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since its release, Virgin Island has had the biggest unscripted series launch for share of 16-34s since modern records began, overtaking the likes of The Jury: Murder Trial and Late Night Lycett.

Virgin Island is available to stream on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.