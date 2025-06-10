The famous faces being put through their paces consist of Rhys Darby, Joanna Page, Molly Rainford and Alex Brooker.

Osman captioned the post: "The magic of TV recording schedules. A very Merry Christmas today from us all on House of Games!"

As ever, the celebrities will be tested on their general knowledge skills in a variety of entertaining games before their scores are tallied and an overall champion is revealed.

And fans are certainly excited for the festive special, with one writing in the comments: "We need Joanna Page on our screens at Christmas."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Rhys Darby and Alex Brooker? Awesome." And another said what we are all thinking: "RHYS DARBY?! It's a Christmas miracle."

Among the comments were one celebrity duo keen to be quizzed on their knowledge, with Jedward adding: "We need the Christmas invite next year."

In its usual format, Festive House of Games airs across two weeks, with the second week featuring a new group of celebrities, so there could be more announcements on the horizon!

Richard Osman's House of Games is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

