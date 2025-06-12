They join the previously announced Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay, Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks, Jennifer Saunders and Beattie Edmondson along with plenty more.

Laing said of joining the cast: "I usually watch Googlebox with Sophie, my wife, so Munya is taking her place this week!

"I love Gogglebox, so it's been a brilliant experience to be a part of. When Munya came onto my podcast last year, we had a brilliant chat, and now we're watching TV together - what could be better?"

Jamie Laing. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Plenty will recognise Laing from his time on E4's Made in Chelsea, before making the move to the podcast world with his wife Sophie Habboo on the Newly Weds podcast.

Early last year, Laing replaced Jordan North on BBC Radio 1's Going Home show and has become a mainstay on the airwaves.

Chawawa added: "As a satirist, I spend 99 per cent of my time screaming at the people on television; and this divine talent has finally been recognised by Gogglebox!

"I'm a certified armchair warrior, so I'll be right at home amongst the chaos and comedy of the show. British public - get ready: I'm ready to unleash my red hot Zimbabwean takes into YOUR living room."

The comedian is best known for his skits and satire videos shared across social media, which propelled him to stardom and has seen him since front the documentary How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa on Channel 4 and provide several appearances on the likes of Taskmaster, Have I Got News for You and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues Friday 13th June at 9pm on Channel 4.

