From all different walks of life and parts of the US, the Islanders are all ready to find the person of their dreams, but will the villa prove to be the right location to find their perfect match?

While we wait to find out, read on to find out more about the cast of Love Island USA season 7.

Love Island USA season 7 cast: Full line-up of contestants for summer 2025

The full line-up for Love Island USA season 7 is as follows:

Read on for everything you need to know about the contestants.

Ace Greene

Job: Influencer

Location: Los Angeles

Instagram: @realacegreene

Ace Greene is already hugely popular on social media, having racked up millions of views on TikTok, where he is best known for his virtual live dance classes.

His virality only continued as he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and Good Morning America to share more about his dance community.

"I ain't got no problem talking to taller ladies," he said before heading into the villa. "But I'm not being no damn little spoon. Dancing brings me joy. I got my rhythm from my mom, [but] my pops, he got two left feet."

Austin Shepard

Job: Unclear

Location: Northville, Michigan

Instagram: @2fastnfurious

Based on his social media, Austin is your average 20-something, spending time with friends and travelling.

Ahead of his villa debut, Austin said: "I look damn good while cleaning a pool."

Belle-A Walker

Job: Barista

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Instagram: @perksofisabelle

Belle-A and her family own a coffee shop in Hawaii, with the Islander saying: "You make everybody's day better by handing them coffee all day. It's amazing."

Chelley Bissainthe

Job: Model

Location: Orlando, Florida

Instagram: @_slimthin

Chelley is a model who splits her time between Miami and New York. While she won't "fully judge" the Islanders based on their zodiac signs, there might be some subtle judgy-ness.

Huda Mustafa

Job: Online coach

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Instagram: @hudabubbaaa

Huda doesn't want someone who is always "at the club texting a million different girls" and is joining Love Island to find her a man.

Jeremiah Brown

Job: Model

Location: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @findjeremiah

Jeremiah has always been an "emotional type of guy" and isn't afraid to cry in front of anyone.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Job: Model

Location: Jacksonsville, Florida

Instagram: @nicolasvans

Nicolas is into extreme sports, explaining that when he sees a new experience he has to try it.

He is "down for anything, whether that be skydiving [or] motorcyling".

Olandria Carthen

Job: Student

Location: Decatur, Alabama

Instagram: @x__0lan

According to her Love Island biography, Olandria's life revolves around college football.

Taylor Williams

Job: Model

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Instagram: @twill.3

"If you're not being dangerous, then you're not living life," Taylor said as he is looking for a "city girl" with a big personality.

Yulissa Escobar

Job: Real estate

Location: Miami, Florida

Instagram: @yulissaaescobar

Newly single, Yulissa is looking for a future partner and is "glad" that her ex-boyfriend broke her heart because now she is on Love Island.

Love Island USA returns on Tuesday 3rd June on Peacock in the US.

