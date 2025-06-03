Love Island USA cast: Full line-up of confirmed contestants for season 7
It's time!
The Islanders are here! Love Island USA has unveiled the contestants heading to Fiji for a summer of love for the series's seventh season.
Hosted by Ariana Madix, she will guide the first 10 Islanders and the many, many bombshells who walk through the villa doors as they navigate a romantic roller coaster like no other.
From all different walks of life and parts of the US, the Islanders are all ready to find the person of their dreams, but will the villa prove to be the right location to find their perfect match?
While we wait to find out, read on to find out more about the cast of Love Island USA season 7.
Love Island USA season 7 cast: Full line-up of contestants for summer 2025
The full line-up for Love Island USA season 7 is as follows:
- Ace Greene
- Austin Shephard
- Belle-A Walker
- Chelley Bissainthe
- Huda Mustafa
- Jeremiah Brown
- Nicolas Vansteenberghe
- Olandria Carthen
- Taylor Williams
- Yulissa Escobar
Read on for everything you need to know about the contestants.
Ace Greene
Job: Influencer
Location: Los Angeles
Instagram: @realacegreene
Ace Greene is already hugely popular on social media, having racked up millions of views on TikTok, where he is best known for his virtual live dance classes.
His virality only continued as he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and Good Morning America to share more about his dance community.
"I ain't got no problem talking to taller ladies," he said before heading into the villa. "But I'm not being no damn little spoon. Dancing brings me joy. I got my rhythm from my mom, [but] my pops, he got two left feet."
Austin Shepard
Job: Unclear
Location: Northville, Michigan
Instagram: @2fastnfurious
Based on his social media, Austin is your average 20-something, spending time with friends and travelling.
Ahead of his villa debut, Austin said: "I look damn good while cleaning a pool."
Belle-A Walker
Job: Barista
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Instagram: @perksofisabelle
Belle-A and her family own a coffee shop in Hawaii, with the Islander saying: "You make everybody's day better by handing them coffee all day. It's amazing."
Chelley Bissainthe
Job: Model
Location: Orlando, Florida
Instagram: @_slimthin
Chelley is a model who splits her time between Miami and New York. While she won't "fully judge" the Islanders based on their zodiac signs, there might be some subtle judgy-ness.
Huda Mustafa
Job: Online coach
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
Instagram: @hudabubbaaa
Huda doesn't want someone who is always "at the club texting a million different girls" and is joining Love Island to find her a man.
Jeremiah Brown
Job: Model
Location: Los Angeles, California
Instagram: @findjeremiah
Jeremiah has always been an "emotional type of guy" and isn't afraid to cry in front of anyone.
Nicolas Vansteenberghe
Job: Model
Location: Jacksonsville, Florida
Instagram: @nicolasvans
Nicolas is into extreme sports, explaining that when he sees a new experience he has to try it.
He is "down for anything, whether that be skydiving [or] motorcyling".
Olandria Carthen
Job: Student
Location: Decatur, Alabama
Instagram: @x__0lan
According to her Love Island biography, Olandria's life revolves around college football.
Taylor Williams
Job: Model
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Instagram: @twill.3
"If you're not being dangerous, then you're not living life," Taylor said as he is looking for a "city girl" with a big personality.
Yulissa Escobar
Job: Real estate
Location: Miami, Florida
Instagram: @yulissaaescobar
Newly single, Yulissa is looking for a future partner and is "glad" that her ex-boyfriend broke her heart because now she is on Love Island.
Love Island USA returns on Tuesday 3rd June on Peacock in the US.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.