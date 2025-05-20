The sixth season of Love Island USA was Peacock's most-watched original reality competition series ever, with a spin-off already in the works following on from the hugely popular introduction of The Powerpuff Girls.

Love Island: Beyond The Villa will follow the season 6 cast members as they navigate life in Los Angeles, with new career moves, new dynamics and social media spotlights.

While a release date for the spin-off is yet to be announced, there is plenty of news in sight for the upcoming season of Love Island USA.

Love Island USA is returning to Peacock on Tuesday 3rd June. For UK viewers, there is often a delay for when episodes are released on ITVX.

Last season, US episodes were released on ITVBe each week. Keep an eye on our page once more details are announced.

Who could star in Love Island USA season 7?

At the moment, Peacock are yet to announce the cast for season 7, but with the release date fast approaching it won't be long before they do!

Who is the Love Island USA host?

Ariana Madix. Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock via Getty Images

Ariana Madix is the host of Love Island USA, having taken over from Sarah Hyland last year.

After hosting two seasons of the reality series, Hyland revealed that due to a scheduling conflict she had to step back.

"Well, just got a text. I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer," Hyland wrote on Instagram. "I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA."

"While I'm sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!"

Love Island USA returns on Tuesday 3rd June on Peacock in the US.

