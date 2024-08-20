While the US series is currently airing on ITVBe and ITVX over in the UK, plenty of fans are in the loop about who has won the series and are keen to find out what is next for the finalists.

Well, Peacock has provided a reunion episode, recently airing over in the US. But can UK fans stream the Love Island USA season 6 reunion? Here's everything we know.

Can you stream the Love Island USA season 6 reunion in the UK?

You will be able to eventually! Episodes of Love Island USA season 6 are currently being released on ITVBe each evening, from Monday to Friday.

So far, 14 episodes have been released and are available to stream on ITVX, meaning it may be a while before the reunion becomes available for UK fans.

With season 6 roughly being a third of the way through in the UK, the reunion could have a release window in September.

How to stream Love Island USA season 6 reunion in the US

With Love Island USA being a US format, our friends across the pond are already able to watch the explosive reunion, if they haven't already.

The Love Island USA season 6 reunion aired on Monday 19th August on Peacock and can be streamed on there also.

Love Island USA seasons 1-6 are available to watch on ITVX.

