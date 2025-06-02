But along for the ride are plenty of high-maintenance charter guests, and Captain Kerry demands respect from his crew as they navigate work dynamics and plenty of love triangles. This is Below Deck, after all.

So, who is back onboard? Read on to learn more about the cast of Below Deck season 12.

Below Deck season 12 cast

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Fraser Olender

Kyle Stillie

Lawrence Snowden

Caio Poltronieri

Jess Theron

Damo Yorg

Barbara Kulaif

Rainbeau de Roos

Solène Favreau

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Captain Kerry Titheradge. Bravo

Age: 49

Instagram: @capt_kerry

Role: Captain

With over 20 years of experience in the yachting industry, Kerry Titheradge has cruised around various areas in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and the Pacific Northwest.

Titheradge replaced Captain Lee Rosbach in season 11, but was previously introduced to Below Deck fans on Below Deck Adventure.

He is also the owner and CEO of Yachting Concepts, but when he isn't working on boats, he resides in Palm Beach in Florida with his children.

"The cameras disappear pretty quickly for me, and I’m just doing my job," Titheradge said of working on Below Deck. "We’re showing people aspects of the industry that people don’t know much about, but are very interested in."

With a "firm but fair" captaining approach, Titheradage gives all of his crew respect. He added: "If they take my kindness as a weakness, they’re gone. But if they're having a tough time (mentally), I want to be able to help them. Mental health is very important to me."

Fraser Olender

Fraser Olender. Bravo

Age: 32

Instagram: @fraserolender

Role: Chief stew

Hailing from London, Fraser Olender has seven years of experience in the yachting industry.

He got into yachting after being a guest himself, and found that the crew were "so fascinated and in love with what they did", which left him in "awe".

For eagle-eyed reality TV fans, some may recognise Fraser from Made in Chelsea back in the day. During season 11, Fraser was introduced as the best friend of Lucy Watson.

Fraser also speaks fluent French and some of his yachting buddies include the iconic Kate Chastain and Aesha Scott.

Kyle Stillie

Kyle Stillie. Bravo

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @that.scottishguy

Role: Deckhand

Kyle Stillie hails from Selkirk but has recently relocated to Cullen in the Moray Coast of north-east Scotland.

Prior to joining Below Deck in season 11, Kyle only had a year of yachting experience, and not much is known about his life prior to the show. However, he has found himself in a spot of drama after the season 12 trailer suggested he had slept with a charter guest.

"All I'll say is I had a really good charter season," Kyle told E! News. "Stay tuned and see what happens because I think you'll be interested to see what the outcome of that was."

Lawrence Snowden

Lawrence Snowden. Bravo

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @mistersnoww

Role: Chef

Hailing from Sheffield in the UK, Lawrence has six years of experience in the yachting industry, and when he isn't on a boat, he spends time with his friends and family as well as renovating houses.

Some of his favourite locations on charter include Corsica and Sardinia, as he told Bravo TV: "It's so beautiful there, and the water's so clean."

And Lawrence also finds himself in the midst of tension in season 12, with a first look at the premiere episode teasing that the chef struggles in the new galley, as he tells the film crew: "Would you just mind not filming while I get this piece of equipment out, please?"

Caio Poltronieri

Caio Poltronieri. Bravo

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @caiopoltronieri

Role: Bosun

Caio has four to five years of experience in the yachting industry and is originally from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

When he isn't on the boat, he is travelling, with one of his favourite places including Southeast Asia.

Jess Theron

Jess Theron. Bravo

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @jesstheron_

Role: Deckhand

Jess is joining the Below Deck universe as a deckhand, and while it isn't clear how long she has been in the industry, her Instagram bio suggests she has been doing it for a while, as she states she is a bosun.

Damo Yorg

Damo Yorg. Bravo

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @damoyorg

Role: Deckhand

Damo has two years of experience in the yachting industry and some of his special skills include surfing, travel, diving and laughing.

When he isn't on the boat, his downtime includes getting as far away from boats as possible and exercise.

Barbara Kulaif

Barbara Kulaif. Bravo

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @barbarakulaif

Role: Stew

With three years of experience in yachting, Barbara joins this season of Below Deck as a stew. Some of her favourite activities off the boat include going to the gym, hiking, jiujitsu and shopping.

Rainbeau de Roos

Rainbeau de Roos. Bravo

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @rainbeau.dr

Role: Stew

Rainbeau has five years experience in yachting and cites that her favourite off-boat activity is "spending way too much money".

She added: "I'm all about balancing the essentials — travelling to new places, going on adventures, sleeping like I’m getting paid for it, and squeezing in some retail therapy every opportunity I can."

Solène Favreau

Solène Favreau. Bravo

Age: 27

Instagram: @solene22flmrz

Role: Stew

Before the show, Solène had 22 days of yachting experience, with St David being her first experience on a charter.

However, Below Deck wasn't her first reality TV rodeo, having appeared on Love Island France back in 2023, coming in third place alongside Nicolo Ferrari.

