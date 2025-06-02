Below Deck cast: Meet the crew of season 12
We're headed back to the seas!
Below Deck is back for its 12th season, and this time, the crew and charter guests will be breezing into the islands of Anguilla, St Barths and St Maarten.
Kicking off with a 75-minute premiere episode, Captain Kerry Titheradge returns to motor yacht St David with some returning and brand new crew members.
But along for the ride are plenty of high-maintenance charter guests, and Captain Kerry demands respect from his crew as they navigate work dynamics and plenty of love triangles. This is Below Deck, after all.
So, who is back onboard? Read on to learn more about the cast of Below Deck season 12.
Below Deck season 12 cast
- Captain Kerry Titheradge
- Fraser Olender
- Kyle Stillie
- Lawrence Snowden
- Caio Poltronieri
- Jess Theron
- Damo Yorg
- Barbara Kulaif
- Rainbeau de Roos
- Solène Favreau
Captain Kerry Titheradge
Age: 49
Instagram: @capt_kerry
Role: Captain
With over 20 years of experience in the yachting industry, Kerry Titheradge has cruised around various areas in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and the Pacific Northwest.
Titheradge replaced Captain Lee Rosbach in season 11, but was previously introduced to Below Deck fans on Below Deck Adventure.
He is also the owner and CEO of Yachting Concepts, but when he isn't working on boats, he resides in Palm Beach in Florida with his children.
"The cameras disappear pretty quickly for me, and I’m just doing my job," Titheradge said of working on Below Deck. "We’re showing people aspects of the industry that people don’t know much about, but are very interested in."
With a "firm but fair" captaining approach, Titheradage gives all of his crew respect. He added: "If they take my kindness as a weakness, they’re gone. But if they're having a tough time (mentally), I want to be able to help them. Mental health is very important to me."
Fraser Olender
Age: 32
Instagram: @fraserolender
Role: Chief stew
Hailing from London, Fraser Olender has seven years of experience in the yachting industry.
He got into yachting after being a guest himself, and found that the crew were "so fascinated and in love with what they did", which left him in "awe".
For eagle-eyed reality TV fans, some may recognise Fraser from Made in Chelsea back in the day. During season 11, Fraser was introduced as the best friend of Lucy Watson.
Fraser also speaks fluent French and some of his yachting buddies include the iconic Kate Chastain and Aesha Scott.
Kyle Stillie
Age: Unclear
Instagram: @that.scottishguy
Role: Deckhand
Kyle Stillie hails from Selkirk but has recently relocated to Cullen in the Moray Coast of north-east Scotland.
Prior to joining Below Deck in season 11, Kyle only had a year of yachting experience, and not much is known about his life prior to the show. However, he has found himself in a spot of drama after the season 12 trailer suggested he had slept with a charter guest.
"All I'll say is I had a really good charter season," Kyle told E! News. "Stay tuned and see what happens because I think you'll be interested to see what the outcome of that was."
Lawrence Snowden
Age: Unclear
Instagram: @mistersnoww
Role: Chef
Hailing from Sheffield in the UK, Lawrence has six years of experience in the yachting industry, and when he isn't on a boat, he spends time with his friends and family as well as renovating houses.
Some of his favourite locations on charter include Corsica and Sardinia, as he told Bravo TV: "It's so beautiful there, and the water's so clean."
And Lawrence also finds himself in the midst of tension in season 12, with a first look at the premiere episode teasing that the chef struggles in the new galley, as he tells the film crew: "Would you just mind not filming while I get this piece of equipment out, please?"
Caio Poltronieri
Age: Unclear
Instagram: @caiopoltronieri
Role: Bosun
Caio has four to five years of experience in the yachting industry and is originally from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.
When he isn't on the boat, he is travelling, with one of his favourite places including Southeast Asia.
Jess Theron
Age: Unclear
Instagram: @jesstheron_
Role: Deckhand
Jess is joining the Below Deck universe as a deckhand, and while it isn't clear how long she has been in the industry, her Instagram bio suggests she has been doing it for a while, as she states she is a bosun.
Damo Yorg
Age: Unclear
Instagram: @damoyorg
Role: Deckhand
Damo has two years of experience in the yachting industry and some of his special skills include surfing, travel, diving and laughing.
When he isn't on the boat, his downtime includes getting as far away from boats as possible and exercise.
Barbara Kulaif
Age: Unclear
Instagram: @barbarakulaif
Role: Stew
With three years of experience in yachting, Barbara joins this season of Below Deck as a stew. Some of her favourite activities off the boat include going to the gym, hiking, jiujitsu and shopping.
Rainbeau de Roos
Age: Unclear
Instagram: @rainbeau.dr
Role: Stew
Rainbeau has five years experience in yachting and cites that her favourite off-boat activity is "spending way too much money".
She added: "I'm all about balancing the essentials — travelling to new places, going on adventures, sleeping like I’m getting paid for it, and squeezing in some retail therapy every opportunity I can."
Solène Favreau
Age: 27
Instagram: @solene22flmrz
Role: Stew
Before the show, Solène had 22 days of yachting experience, with St David being her first experience on a charter.
However, Below Deck wasn't her first reality TV rodeo, having appeared on Love Island France back in 2023, coming in third place alongside Nicolo Ferrari.
Below Deck season 12 is available on Hayu in the UK and Ireland from Tuesday 3rd June.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.